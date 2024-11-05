Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK - Free Report) reported $2.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion, representing a surprise of -1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cushman & Wakefield performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographical Fee Revenue- Americas-Total service line fee revenue: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographical Fee Revenue- APAC- Total service line fee revenue: $262.80 million compared to the $271.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographical Fee Revenue- EMEA- Total service line fee revenue: $191.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $211.98 million.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Services: $865.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $874.57 million.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Leasing: $492.70 million versus $468.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Total: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Valuation and other: $105.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.19 million.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Capital markets: $169.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $196.44 million.
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

