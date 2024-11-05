See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
T. Rowe Price Health Sciences (PRHSX) - free report >>
Nuveen Core Equity Premier (TRPGX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
T. Rowe Price Health Sciences (PRHSX) - free report >>
Nuveen Core Equity Premier (TRPGX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
DFA US Small Cap Institutional(DFSTX - Free Report) : 0.28% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. DFSTX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. DFSTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.19%.
T. Rowe Price Health Sciences(PRHSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PRHSX is classified as a Sector - Health fund. Healthcare is one of the biggest sectors of the American economy, and these kinds of mutual funds provide a great opportunity to invest in this industry. With five-year annualized performance of 12.65%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Premier(TRPGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRPGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. TRPGX has an expense ratio of 0.55%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 16.35% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.