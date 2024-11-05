We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Is Adidas (ADDYY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Adidas AG is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 270 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ADDYY has returned 17.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.6%. This means that Adidas AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kontoor Brands (KTB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 35% year-to-date.
In Kontoor Brands' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.5% so far this year, so ADDYY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Kontoor Brands belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved -16% year to date.
Adidas AG and Kontoor Brands could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.