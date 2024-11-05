We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Axalta Coating Systems is one of 235 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axalta Coating Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTA's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AXTA has moved about 12.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Axalta Coating Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 111.5%.
For Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 185.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Axalta Coating Systems belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13% so far this year, so AXTA is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #17. The industry has moved +24.3% year to date.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Axalta Coating Systems and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.