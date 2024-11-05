Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wall Street Analysts See a 29.21% Upside in Soho House (SHCO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Soho House & Co (SHCO - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $5.34, gaining 1.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $6.90 indicates a 29.2% upside potential.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings-consensus earnings-estimates-revisions zacks-consensus-estimate