CNK vs. ABNB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Leisure and Recreation Services sector have probably already heard of Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, Cinemark Holdings is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Airbnb, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CNK likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ABNB has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CNK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.40, while ABNB has a forward P/E of 32.80. We also note that CNK has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93.
Another notable valuation metric for CNK is its P/B ratio of 6.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ABNB has a P/B of 10.98.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CNK's Value grade of A and ABNB's Value grade of D.
CNK stands above ABNB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CNK is the superior value option right now.