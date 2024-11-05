We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VNET or DASH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Services sector have probably already heard of 21Vianet (VNET - Free Report) and DoorDash, Inc. (DASH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, both 21Vianet and DoorDash, Inc. are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
VNET currently has a forward P/E ratio of 192.57, while DASH has a forward P/E of 675.82. We also note that VNET has a PEG ratio of 6.98. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DASH currently has a PEG ratio of 13.65.
Another notable valuation metric for VNET is its P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DASH has a P/B of 8.55.
These metrics, and several others, help VNET earn a Value grade of B, while DASH has been given a Value grade of F.
Both VNET and DASH are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VNET is the superior value option right now.