Serve Robotics to Report Q3 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
Serve Robotics (SERV - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $0.36 million.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at a loss of 20 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past seven days.
Let us see how things have shaped up before the upcoming announcement.
Key Factors to Aid SERV’s Q3 Results
SERV reported second-quarter revenues of $0.47 million, significantly better than the $0.06 million in the year-ago quarter. It saw an 80% jump in second-quarter delivery and branding revenues. Daily Supply Hours surged 28% sequentially.
SERV’s expanding robotics offering is expected to improve its competitive position in the last-mile delivery space, which is currently dominated by the likes of DoorDash and Amazon.
SERV’s growth potential is driven by increasing demand for last-mile delivery of food and other items through partner platforms like Uber Eats, 7-Eleven and Delivery Hero. The company signed the largest contracts in the AV industry with Uber Eats.
Serve Robotics has expanded its partner base by forming strategic agreements with Magna and Ouster to accelerate the development of its new robotic products.
In June 2024, SERV announced the expansion of its delivery operations into Koreatown and began onboarding new local merchants through its partnership with Uber Eats.
Magna has become a contract manufacturer for SERV’s technology and the first robots are expected to roll out by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.
What Our Model Predicts for SERV
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is, however, not the case here.
Serve Robotics currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
