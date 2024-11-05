We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ETFs Boasting 200% Yields: Too Good to Be True?
ETFs that use option strategies to generate exceptionally high yields have gained immense popularity in recent years. Some of these ETFs trade options on single stocks, boasting yields of 100%, 200%, or even higher, which generate a lot of buzz on social media.
However, these ETFs generally underperform compared to their underlying stocks, even as they continue to attract assets from investors drawn to the lucrative monthly distributions. Let’s examine how these strategies work and why they may not be suitable for long-term investors.
Distribution Yield Calculation
The YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (SMCY - Free Report) currently boasts a yield of 232%. This yield is calculated by multiplying the recent monthly payout by 12 and dividing it by the fund’s most recent NAV.
The yields can vary significantly month-to-month, as the income from selling options fluctuates with changes in the underlying stock’s movement, implied volatility, and other factors.
The extreme volatility and recent decline in SMCI (SMCI - Free Report) stock explain this unusually high current yield, but the same yield may not be achievable in the future.
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY - Free Report) currently reports a yield of 202%, driven in part by significant volatility in MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) stock.
How the Strategy Works
These funds hold both long and short positions in call and put options, along with Treasury bonds as collateral. The principal strategy is to obtain synthetic exposure to the underlying security, which requires less capital.
To generate monthly income, the fund manager sells call options and, in some cases, credit call spreads to enhance yields.
Fund Performance vs. Underlying Stock
The best-performing YieldMax product, the NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY - Free Report) , has generated a total return of about 200% since its inception in May 2023. However, NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) stock itself has risen approximately 374% over the same period. Despite this underperformance, the fund has attracted $1.3 billion in assets.
Another popular fund, the TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY - Free Report) , has remained nearly flat since its launch in November 2022, underperforming Tesla’s (TSLA - Free Report) 36% gain in that period.
Bottom Line
It’s essential for investors to understand how these funds operate and what to expect from these strategies. Fund managers have done a commendable job explaining their strategies, so please educate yourself thoroughly before investing.
