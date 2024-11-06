Should Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 04/24/2003, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (
RSP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $66.56 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.72%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 16.10% of the portfolio. Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Vistra Corp (
VST) accounts for about 0.32% of total assets, followed by Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN).
The top 10 holdings account for about 2.51% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RSP seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index.
The ETF return is roughly 13.66% so far this year and it's up approximately 27.10% in the last one year (as of 11/06/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $139.13 and $181.87.
The ETF has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 16.87% for the trailing three-year period. With about 504 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RSP is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $544.71 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $595.21 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
