YELP or RELX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Content sector might want to consider either Yelp (YELP - Free Report) or RELX PLC (RELX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Yelp and RELX PLC are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This means that YELP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
YELP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.61, while RELX has a forward P/E of 29.94. We also note that YELP has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RELX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.38.
Another notable valuation metric for YELP is its P/B ratio of 3.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RELX has a P/B of 21.14.
These metrics, and several others, help YELP earn a Value grade of A, while RELX has been given a Value grade of F.
YELP sticks out from RELX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that YELP is the better option right now.