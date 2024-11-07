Back to top

Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $122.75 million, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.43 million, representing a surprise of -2.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -71.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Noodles & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-owned comparable restaurant sales: -3.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -1.4%.
  • Total restaurants system-wide at the end of period: 471 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 471.
  • System-wide comparable restaurant sales: -3.3% versus -1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Franchise comparable restaurant sales: -2.9% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Franchising royalties and fees, and other: $2.59 million compared to the $2.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Restaurant revenue: $120.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
Shares of Noodles & Co. have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

