Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $148.4 million, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to -$0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was -500.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Braemar Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hotel Revenue- Rooms: $92.43 million versus $98.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
  • Hotel Revenue- Food and beverage: $34.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%.
  • Hotel Revenue- Other: $21.19 million compared to the $21.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Braemar Hotels & Resorts here>>>

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise