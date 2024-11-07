Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insights Into Light & Wonder (LNW) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 43.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $826.65 million, increasing 13.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Light & Wonder metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- SciPlay' to reach $208.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Gaming' reaching $552.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- iGaming' stands at $74.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'AEBITDA- Gaming' will reach $273.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $235 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AEBITDA- iGaming' will reach $24.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' should come in at $66.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>

Shares of Light & Wonder have experienced a change of +3.7% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


