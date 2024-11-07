We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Light & Wonder (LNW) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 43.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $826.65 million, increasing 13.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Light & Wonder metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- SciPlay' to reach $208.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Gaming' reaching $552.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- iGaming' stands at $74.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'AEBITDA- Gaming' will reach $273.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $235 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'AEBITDA- iGaming' will reach $24.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' should come in at $66.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>
Shares of Light & Wonder have experienced a change of +3.7% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>