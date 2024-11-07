We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Integral Ad Science (IAS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 188.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $138.14 million, increasing 14.8% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Integral Ad Science metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Optimization revenue' of $64.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Publisher revenue' will likely reach $16.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Measurement revenue' will reach $56.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.9% from the year-ago quarter.
