United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, United Parks & Resorts (PRKS - Free Report) reported revenue of $545.9 million, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.08, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $551.75 million, representing a surprise of -1.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United Parks & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenue per capita: $77.66 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.15.
  • Attendance: 7,029 versus 7,139 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Admissions per capita: $42.24 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.42.
  • In-Park per capita spending: $35.42 versus $35.78 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Food, merchandise and other: $248.95 million compared to the $257.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Admissions: $296.95 million versus $299.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
Shares of United Parks & Resorts have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

