Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) reported $292.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.58 million, representing a surprise of -2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walker & Dunlop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Property sales broker fees: $19.32 million versus $19.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income: $40.30 million compared to the $40.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net warehouse interest income (expense): -$2.80 million versus -$0.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Revenues- Servicing fees: $82.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Walker & Dunlop here>>>

Shares of Walker & Dunlop have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise