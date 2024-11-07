We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI - Free Report) . CZWI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Investors should also recognize that CZWI has a P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CZWI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.92. CZWI's P/B has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.71, over the past year.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CZWI has a P/S ratio of 1.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that CZWI has a P/CF ratio of 7.58. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.03. Over the past 52 weeks, CZWI's P/CF has been as high as 8.15 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 6.95.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Citizens Community Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CZWI is an impressive value stock right now.