Are Finance Stocks Lagging Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Gladstone Commercial is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOD's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that GOOD has returned about 28% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 24.1% on average. As we can see, Gladstone Commercial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 26.2% year-to-date.
For Amerisafe, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Gladstone Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.4% this year, meaning that GOOD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Amerisafe belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved +35.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Gladstone Commercial and Amerisafe as they attempt to continue their solid performance.