Is Maplebear Inc. (CART) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Maplebear (CART - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Maplebear is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CART has returned about 103.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 25.6%. As we can see, Maplebear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 168.3%.

For Brinker International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Maplebear belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.6% this year, meaning that CART is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +6.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Maplebear and Brinker International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


