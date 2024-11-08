Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DAVE INC (DAVE) Moves 21.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Dave Inc. (DAVE - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 21.8% higher at $45.87. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock benefits from the company’s accelerating revenue growth, driven by rising ARPU and an increase in monthly transacting members. Additionally, sustained efficiency in customer acquisition and a streamlined fixed expense base are positively impacting the bottom line.

 

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +148.5%. Revenues are expected to be $80.73 million, up 22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For DAVE INC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DAVE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

DAVE INC belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Rackspace (RXT - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 2.3% higher at $2.62. Over the past month, RXT has returned -2.7%.

Rackspace's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.08. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -100%. Rackspace currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


