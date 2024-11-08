We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital (MARA) Soars 19.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) shares rallied 19% in the last trading session to close at $19.32. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks.
Donald Trump’s win positively impacted Marathon Digital’s shares due to the potential for favorable policy shifts under his administration. Trump has historically taken a relatively hands-off approach to regulation in financial markets and digital assets, which boosts investor sentiment around cryptocurrency and blockchain stocks like MARA.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -660%. Revenues are expected to be $148.14 million, up 51.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Marathon Digital, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 14.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MARA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Marathon Digital is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. UiPath (PATH - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.9% higher at $13.15. PATH has returned 3% in the past month.
UiPath's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -41.7%. UiPath currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).