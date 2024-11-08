We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) reached $80.19, with a +0.63% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%.
Shares of the video-conferencing company have appreciated by 13.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.
The upcoming earnings release of Zoom Video Communications will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 25, 2024. On that day, Zoom Video Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.16 billion, up 2.34% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.31 per share and a revenue of $4.64 billion, signifying shifts of +1.92% and +2.43%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Zoom Video Communications is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.9.
It's also important to note that ZM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ZM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.