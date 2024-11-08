We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) reached $15.22, with a +1.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day.
The the stock of company has risen by 12.75% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 9.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 42.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.01 billion, indicating a 40.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $11.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.66. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.26 for its industry.
One should further note that NU currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.68. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.