We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $430.07 million, declining 3.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some J&J Snack Foods metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total Food Service' will reach $261.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages' of $107.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket' will likely reach $63.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for J&J Snack Foods here>>>
Over the past month, shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, JJSF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>