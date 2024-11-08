We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Consol Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CEIX has moved about 27% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7%. This shows that Consol Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Enerflex (EFXT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.5%.
Over the past three months, Enerflex's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Consol Energy belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, so CEIX is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Enerflex falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #224. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.1%.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Consol Energy and Enerflex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.