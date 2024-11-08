Back to top

Is Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Consol Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CEIX has moved about 27% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7%. This shows that Consol Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Enerflex (EFXT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.5%.

Over the past three months, Enerflex's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Consol Energy belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, so CEIX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Enerflex falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #224. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.1%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Consol Energy and Enerflex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


