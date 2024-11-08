We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arcellx (ACLX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Arcellx, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1024 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcellx, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACLX's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ACLX has gained about 78.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arcellx, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) . The stock is up 29.4% year-to-date.
In AbbVie's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arcellx, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 504 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.2% this year, meaning that ACLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, AbbVie falls under the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #47. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcellx, Inc. and AbbVie as they could maintain their solid performance.