H&R Block's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted loss came in at $1.17 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.21 per share. Loss declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $193.8 million beat the consensus estimate by 2.7% and gained 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Other Quarterly Numbers
Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $93.7 million, up 3.7% year over year.Revenues from Financial services were $8.8 million, a decline of 1.1% year over year. International revenues of $64.9 million increased 7.1% year over year. Wave revenues registered year over year increase of 10.3% to $26.4 million.
H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $415.9 million compared with $1.1 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion, flat with the previous quarter. The company used $328.6 billion of cash in operating activities while capex was $18.8 million.
FY25 Outlook
For fiscal 2025, H&R Block reaffirmed its revenue guidance of $3.69-$3.75 billion. The midpoint of the guided range meets the current Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted eps is expected to be between $5.15-$5.35, the midpoint ($5.2) of which is lower than the current consensus estimate of $5.25. HRB expects EBITDA to be $975-$1.02 billion and the effective tax rate is updated to around 13%.
H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
