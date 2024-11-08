Back to top

H&R Block's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted loss came in at $1.17 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.21 per share. Loss declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $193.8 million beat the consensus estimate by 2.7% and gained 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $93.7 million, up 3.7% year over year.Revenues from Financial services were $8.8 million, a decline of 1.1% year over year. International revenues of $64.9 million increased 7.1% year over year. Wave revenues registered year over year increase of 10.3% to $26.4 million.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $415.9 million compared with $1.1 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion, flat with the previous quarter. The company used $328.6 billion of cash in operating activities while capex was $18.8 million.

FY25 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, H&R Block reaffirmed its revenue guidance of $3.69-$3.75 billion. The midpoint of the guided range meets the current Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted eps is expected to be between $5.15-$5.35, the midpoint ($5.2) of which is lower than the current consensus estimate of $5.25. HRB expects EBITDA to be $975-$1.02 billion and the effective tax rate is updated to around 13%.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and increased 9.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and increased 8.5% year over year.

Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.8 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing by 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.


