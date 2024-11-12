Should iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 07/17/2001, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $17.12 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.23%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.42%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 26.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Palantir Technologies Inc Class A (
PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) accounts for about 2.66% of total assets, followed by Trade Desk Inc Class A ( TTD Quick Quote TTD - Free Report) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc ( MPWR Quick Quote MPWR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.1% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IWP seeks to match the performance of the Russell MidCap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The Russell Midcap Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the U.S. equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index, which measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market & approximately 47% of the total market value of the Russell Midcap Index.
The ETF return is roughly 25.22% so far this year and is up about 43.55% in the last one year (as of 11/11/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $91.43 and $130.42.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 23.15% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 293 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IWP is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (
IJK Quick Quote IJK - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has $9.88 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $15.40 billion. IJK has an expense ratio of 0.17% and VOT charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 07/17/2001, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $17.12 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.23%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.42%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 26.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Palantir Technologies Inc Class A (PLTR - Free Report) accounts for about 2.66% of total assets, followed by Trade Desk Inc Class A (TTD - Free Report) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.1% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IWP seeks to match the performance of the Russell MidCap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The Russell Midcap Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the U.S. equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index, which measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market & approximately 47% of the total market value of the Russell Midcap Index.
The ETF return is roughly 25.22% so far this year and is up about 43.55% in the last one year (as of 11/11/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $91.43 and $130.42.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 23.15% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 293 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IWP is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has $9.88 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $15.40 billion. IJK has an expense ratio of 0.17% and VOT charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.