MARA Holdings Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 12, after market close.
MARA missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with the negative surprise being 142.3%, on average.
MARA’s Q3 Expectations
We expect revenue diversification to have been driven by the commencement of the Kaspa mining operations, leveraging digital asset computing to offer an effective and low-cost alternative to district heating by converting clean energy into heat directly on-site. This conversion process is conducted while lowering carbon emissions for the district by avoiding wood pallets and biomass-burning sources of energy.
Furthermore, the hash rate is likely to have increased on the back of container upgrades and near completion of hosted customer exits in Kearney, NE.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $148.1 million, suggesting a 51.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for loss is pegged at 38 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 5 cents.
What Our Model Predicts for MARA
Our model predicts an earnings beat for MARA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
MARA has an Earnings ESP of +28.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of MARA’s Peers
Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) posted impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.7 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and growing 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $725.3 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7% on a year-over-year basis.
IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. (IQV - Free Report) has reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
IQV’s adjusted earnings were $2.8 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and rising 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.1 and grew 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.