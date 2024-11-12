We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Shopify (SHOP) a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Announcement?
E-commerce platform company Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday before the opening bell. The cloud-based, multi-channel provider has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past eight quarters. With the stock breaking above key technical levels ahead of the announcement, is SHOP a buy?
Shopify is expected to deliver a third-quarter profit of 27 cents per share, which would reflect growth of 12.5% versus the same quarter last year. Earnings estimates for the quarter have remained steady in the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have grown 23% to $2.11 billion.
The company has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31.2%. Shopify is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. Our Zacks proprietary methodology is predicting another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.