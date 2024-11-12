Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (
FCG Quick Quote FCG - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Natural Gas is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 16, placing it in bottom 0%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $377.86 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market. FCG seeks to match the performance of the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index is an equal-weighted index comprised of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.06%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 97.90% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Western Midstream Partners Lp (
accounts for about 4.67% of total assets, followed by Hess Midstream Lp (class A) and Conocophillips.
The top 10 holdings account for about 41.35% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 6.74% and it's up approximately 6.24% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/12/2024), respectively. FCG has traded between $22.62 and $28.34 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.79 and standard deviation of 33.51% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 45 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust Natural Gas ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FCG is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Range Global LNG Ecosystem Index ETF (
tracks RANGE GLOBAL LNG ECOSYSTEM INDEX and the Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF tracks ALERIAN LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS INDEX. Range Global LNG Ecosystem Index ETF has $0.57 million in assets, Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF has $1.27 million. LNGZ has an expense ratio of 0.85% and LNGG charges 0.65%.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
