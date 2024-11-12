Is JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market, the JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (
JPIN Quick Quote JPIN - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 11/06/2014. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $339.72 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. JPIN is managed by J.P. Morgan. Before fees and expenses, JPIN seeks to match the performance of the FTSE Developed ex North America Diversified Factor Index.
The JP Morgan Diversified Factor International Equity Index utilizes a rules-based approach combining risk-weighted portfolio construction with multi-factor security screening based on value, quality and momentum factors.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.37% for JPIN, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 4.66%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RR.) accounts for about 0.44% of total assets, followed by Yuhan Corp Common Stock (A000100) and Goodman Group Reit Aud 0 (GMG).
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.22% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 6.50% and was up about 17.37% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/12/2024), respectively. JPIN has traded between $50.70 and $60.82 during this last 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 0.82 and standard deviation of 14.86% for the trailing three-year period, which makes JPIN a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 482 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (
VXUS Quick Quote VXUS - Free Report) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF ( VEA Quick Quote VEA - Free Report) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $77.33 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $137.96 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.06%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
