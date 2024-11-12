We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $31.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks.
Bath & Body Works has been benefiting from the solid execution of its “Fuel for Growth" initiatives. The company’s agile business model allows it to adeptly respond to customer preferences in a value-conscious market. Strong customer engagement with BBWI’s innovation and new product offerings has further supported its performance. Bath & Body Works' high-margin business model and robust cash flow generation provide the financial strength to invest in core initiatives while simultaneously rewarding shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
This owner of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.58 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Bath & Body Works, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BBWI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Bath & Body Works is part of the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% lower at $380.54. ULTA has returned 4% in the past month.
Ulta's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2% over the past month to $4.45. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -12.2%. Ulta currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).