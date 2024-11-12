How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.57 a share, just 14 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 26, 2024. HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report)
HPE has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.01%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.57 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
HPE is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure.
Alphabet ( is another qualifying stock you may want to consider. GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on February 4, 2025, Alphabet holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.13 a share 84 days from its next quarterly update.
Alphabet's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.44% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
HPE and GOOGL's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
Image: Bigstock
