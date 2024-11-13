We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alibaba (BABA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) . BABA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.13, which compares to its industry's average of 25.34. BABA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.49 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 8.92, all within the past year.
Finally, our model also underscores that BABA has a P/CF ratio of 14.53. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BABA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.50. Within the past 12 months, BABA's P/CF has been as high as 18.13 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 10.84.
TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) may be another strong Internet - Commerce stock to add to your shortlist. TRIP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Shares of TripAdvisor are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.66 and a PEG ratio of 2.92 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 25.34 and 1.04, respectively.
Over the last 12 months, TRIP's P/E has been as high as 19.09, as low as 8.77, with a median of 12.07, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.28, as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.67.
TripAdvisor also has a P/B ratio of 2.27 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.72. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.68, as low as 2.07, with a median of 3.07.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Alibaba and TripAdvisor are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BABA and TRIP feels like a great value stock at the moment.