Is Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD - Free Report) . TCMD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.02. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.80. Over the last 12 months, TCMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 34.63 and as low as 13.86, with a median of 20.50.
We should also highlight that TCMD has a P/B ratio of 1.72. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.34. Within the past 52 weeks, TCMD's P/B has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.68.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TCMD has a P/S ratio of 1.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.
Finally, investors should note that TCMD has a P/CF ratio of 16.45. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.86. Within the past 12 months, TCMD's P/CF has been as high as 16.71 and as low as 6.94, with a median of 9.66.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tactile Systems Technology is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TCMD feels like a great value stock at the moment.