Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Casey's General Stores is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 49.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 26.8% on average. This shows that Casey's General Stores is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 243.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Cava Group's current year EPS has increased 26.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 49.6% this year, meaning that CASY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Cava Group, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +9.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Casey's General Stores and Cava Group as they could maintain their solid performance.