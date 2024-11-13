We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BellRing Brands (BRBR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BellRing Brands is one of 1024 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BellRing Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRBR's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BRBR has gained about 28.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BellRing Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.4%.
For Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BellRing Brands belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15% so far this year, meaning that BRBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 171-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +0.5% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BellRing Brands and Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.