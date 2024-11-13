We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Q3 Earnings for Young Growth Companies: CAVA, CART, SPOT & More
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
The S&P 500 couldn’t keep its winning streak intact today, dipping just -17 points or -0.29% on the day. The Nasdaq slipped an identical -17 points, which was down -0.09% for the session. The Dow performed worse (likely selling off some froth), -382 points or -0.86%. The small-cap Russell 2000 fell hardest: -1.77% at the close.
Bond yields were mildly warmer on the day, but are still climbing even after the equities markets take a breather. The 10-year yield is currently around +4.43% (or about 90 basis points higher than mid-September lows), with the 2-year right now perched at +4.34% (also close to the mid-point of 52-week highs and lows).
Don’t consider this anything more than the post-election euphoria beginning to dissipate. Wall Street may still be very happy for a Republican majority in the federal government (with a sub-60% majorities in both houses), but there’s only so far investors are willing to take things at this hour.
Q3 Earnings Roundup: Dig the New Breed (CAVA, CART, SPOT and More)
Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated fast-casual restaurant and growth stock CAVA Group (CAVA - Free Report) is up +15% on its Q3 report after Tuesday’s close. Earnings of 15 cents per share outpaced the Zacks consensus by 4 cents, while $244 million in revenues improved over the $238 million expected. Same-store sales surged +18% in the quarter, ahead of the +12.2% expected, with guidance notably improved. The stock is +230% year to date!
Spotify (SPOT - Free Report) shares are up +10% at this hour in late trading as well, with Q3 missing on both top and bottom lines: earnings of $1.45 per share was beneath the Zacks consensus by 30 cents, and $3.99 billion in sales was under the $4.37 billion forecast. But monthly users, premium subscriptions and gross margins are all pointing up. Shares of SPOT are +120% year to date.
San Francisco-based Instacart parent Maplebear (CART - Free Report) , a grocery delivery service with a Zacks Rank #2, easily surpassed expectations on both top and bottom lines: earnings of 42 cents per share on $852 million in revenues surged past the 22 cents on $845 million expected. Guidance was just in-line, however, which has sent shares -2% lower in the aftermarket. This stock is +101% year to date.
Skyworks Systems (SWKS - Free Report) also posted its Q3 earnings report after the close today, beating by 3 cents on the bottom line to $1.55 per share while coming in-line on the top line at $1.02 billion in quarterly revenues. Sales guidance for the current quarter are also in-line with previous estimates. Late-trading has the shares pretty flat after an initial jump.
