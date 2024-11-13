Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Light & Wonder (LNW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported revenue of $817 million, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $826.65 million, representing a surprise of -1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

Here is how Light & Wonder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- SciPlay: $206 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $208.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenue- Gaming: $537 million versus $552.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
  • Revenue- iGaming: $74 million compared to the $74.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • AEBITDA- Gaming: $267 million compared to the $273.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • AEBITDA- Corporate: -$38 million versus -$39.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- iGaming: $24 million versus $24.60 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- SciPlay: $66 million versus $66.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Light & Wonder have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

