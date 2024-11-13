We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EZCORP Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30) results on Nov. 13, after market close. The company’s quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis.
In the last reported quarter, EZCORP’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected an increase in total revenues and higher operating expenses.
EZPW has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 13.72%.
EZPW’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q4
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EZPW’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, unchanged over the past seven days. The estimate indicates a 13% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $288.39 million, suggesting an increase of 6.6%.
Q4 Estimates for EZCORP
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for merchandise sales is pegged at $168.7 million, which implies a year-over-year rise of 7.6%.
The consensus estimate for jewelry scrapping sales is $16 million, indicating a rise of 7.7%. Likewise, the consensus estimate for pawn service charges of $109.6 million suggests growth of 5.1%.
Earnings Whispers for EZCORP
Our quantitative model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EZPW this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.
Earnings ESP: EZCORP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Performance of EZPW’s Peers
Ally Financial’s (ALLY - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. Also, the bottom line reflected a rise of 14.5% from the year-ago quarter.
In the reported quarter, ALLY witnessed increased revenues and lower expenses. However, a decline in net finance receivables and loans and deposits was the undermining factor. Also, an increase in provisions hurt results to some extent.
Capital One’s (COF - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.51 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70. In the prior-year quarter, earnings per share were $4.45.
In the reported quarter, there were Discover integration expenses and an adjustment in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation special assessment charge.
Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and higher loans and deposit balance. However, an increase in expenses and provisions, and lower non-interest income were the undermining factors for COF.