Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
China Shenhua Energy Co. is one of 242 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Shenhua Energy Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSUAY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CSUAY has returned about 20.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that China Shenhua Energy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Flotek Industries (FTK - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 90.1%.
Over the past three months, Flotek Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, China Shenhua Energy Co. belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.7% so far this year, meaning that CSUAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Flotek Industries falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.9%.
China Shenhua Energy Co. and Flotek Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.