Is Credicorp (BAP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Credicorp is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Credicorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAP's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BAP has returned about 25.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Credicorp is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.5%.
Over the past three months, Allstate's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Credicorp belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.9% so far this year, meaning that BAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Allstate falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.4%.
Credicorp and Allstate could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.