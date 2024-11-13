We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Byd Co. (BYDDY) This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 102 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BYDDY has moved about 26.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 6.5%. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is General Motors (GM - Free Report) . The stock is up 59.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, General Motors' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.4% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
General Motors, however, belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #185. The industry has moved +17.7% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byd Co., Ltd. and General Motors as they could maintain their solid performance.