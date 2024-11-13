We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Graham (GHM) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Graham (GHM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Graham is one of 213 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Graham is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHM's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, GHM has returned 114.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 19.5% on average. As we can see, Graham is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kornit Digital (KRNT - Free Report) . The stock is up 67.2% year-to-date.
For Kornit Digital, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Graham is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.5% so far this year, meaning that GHM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Kornit Digital, however, belongs to the Commercial Printing industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #25. The industry has moved +47.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Graham and Kornit Digital as they attempt to continue their solid performance.