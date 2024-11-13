We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Badger Meter (BMI) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Badger Meter is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BMI has returned 45.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 31% on average. This means that Badger Meter is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Blend Labs (BLND - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 78.4%.
For Blend Labs, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, so BMI is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Blend Labs belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 145-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +31.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Badger Meter and Blend Labs as they attempt to continue their solid performance.