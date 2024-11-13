Light and Wonder ( LNW Quick Quote LNW - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks . Earnings Calendar
Light & Wonder Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues
Light and Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The Las Vegas-based cross-platform games and entertainment company reported the ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, exemplifying its portfolio strength and resilient business model.
Bottom Line
Net income in the reported quarter was $64 million or 71 cents per share compared with $75 million or 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in GAAP earnings despite top-line growth was primarily due to higher operating costs.
Non-GAAP net income was $1.34 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18 cents.
Revenues
Total revenues in the third quarter of 2024 rose to $817 million from $731 million in the prior-year quarter, propelled by growth in all business verticals. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $827 million.
Services revenues increased to $530 million from $503 million in the year-ago quarter, while product sales were $287 million, up from $228 million in the year-ago quarter. This is the 14th consecutive quarter of consolidated revenue growth for the company.
Gaming revenues were $537 million, up 15% year over year, driven by sales growth of gaming machines and healthy demand trends in gaming operations and gaming systems.
Revenues from SciPlay increased to $206 million from $196 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly fueled by the core social casino business.
The average revenue per daily active user increased to $1.04 in the quarter, up 8% year over year. Greater engagement and monetization for players enhanced the top line for this segment. iGaming revenues increased to $74 million from $70 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter, driven by continued momentum in North America and Europe, as well as strong content launches.
Other Details
Non-GAAP consolidated AEBITDA was $319 million compared with $286 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by revenue growth and sustained margin strength across all businesses. AEBITDA margin remained flat at 39%.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
For the first nine months of 2024, the company generated $430 million of cash from operating activities compared with $423 million in the year-ago period. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it had $347 million in cash and cash equivalents with $3.85 billion of long-term debt.
LNW’s Zacks Rank
Light and Wonder currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
