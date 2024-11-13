Light & Wonder Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues

Back to top

Light and Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.  

The Las Vegas-based cross-platform games and entertainment company reported the ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, exemplifying its portfolio strength and resilient business model.

Bottom Line

Net income in the reported quarter was $64 million or 71 cents per share compared with $75 million or 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in GAAP earnings despite top-line growth was primarily due to higher operating costs.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.34 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18 cents.

Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2024 rose to $817 million from $731 million in the prior-year quarter, propelled by growth in all business verticals. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $827 million. 

Services revenues increased to $530 million from $503 million in the year-ago quarter, while product sales were $287 million, up from $228 million in the year-ago quarter. This is the 14th consecutive quarter of consolidated revenue growth for the company.

Gaming revenues were $537 million, up 15% year over year, driven by sales growth of gaming machines and healthy demand trends in gaming operations and gaming systems. 

Revenues from SciPlay increased to $206 million from $196 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly fueled by the core social casino business. 

The average revenue per daily active user increased to $1.04 in the quarter, up 8% year over year. Greater engagement and monetization for players enhanced the top line for this segment. iGaming revenues increased to $74 million from $70 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter, driven by continued momentum in North America and Europe, as well as strong content launches. 

Other Details

Non-GAAP consolidated AEBITDA was $319 million compared with $286 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by revenue growth and sustained margin strength across all businesses. AEBITDA margin remained flat at 39%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the first nine months of 2024, the company generated $430 million of cash from operating activities compared with $423 million in the year-ago period. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it had $347 million in cash and cash equivalents with $3.85 billion of long-term debt.

LNW’s Zacks Rank

Light and Wonder currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). 

Upcoming Releases

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov. 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 18 cents per share, indicating growth of 21.74% from the year-ago reported figure.

The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 26.32% in the last reported quarter.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating a decline of 21.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Workday, Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Nov. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, indicating growth of 12.4% from the year-ago reported figure.


