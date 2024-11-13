We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GM vs. PII: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Automotive - Domestic stocks are likely familiar with General Motors (GM - Free Report) and Polaris Inc (PII - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, General Motors is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Polaris Inc has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This means that GM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
GM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.58, while PII has a forward P/E of 20.55. We also note that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PII currently has a PEG ratio of 6.92.
Another notable valuation metric for GM is its P/B ratio of 0.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PII has a P/B of 2.74.
These metrics, and several others, help GM earn a Value grade of A, while PII has been given a Value grade of C.
GM has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than PII, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GM is the superior option right now.