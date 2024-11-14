Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) reported $426.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $430.07 million, representing a surprise of -0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how J&J Snack Foods performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Food Service: $262.15 million compared to the $261.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages: $108.67 million versus $107.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
  • Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket: $55.94 million versus $63.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

